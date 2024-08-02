Vertex Pharma raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for its cystic fibrosis treatments

VERTEX PHARMS-RESULTS/ (PIX):Vertex Pharma raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for its cystic fibrosis treatments

Reuters
Published2 Aug 2024, 02:29 AM IST
Vertex Pharma raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for its cystic fibrosis treatments
Vertex Pharma raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for its cystic fibrosis treatments

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals raised its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, betting on robust demand for its cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments.

The drugmaker now expects 2024 product revenue in the range of $10.65 to $10.85 billion, compared to its prior forecast of $10.55 to $10.75 billion.

The company said that the forecast includes expectations for continued growth in its CF treatments as well as for the launch of Casgevy in approved indications and geographies.

CF is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, digestive system and other organs. It affects about 35,000 people in the United States, according to CDC data, and an estimated 105,000 people across 94 countries, according to data from U.S.-based CF Foundation.

Sales of its top-selling CF drug Trikafta rose 9% to $2.45 billion for the quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimate of $2.26 billion.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company reported second-quarter revenue of $2.65 billion, compared to analysts' estimates of $2.66 billion, according to LSEG data.

In January, the company's gene therapy, Casgevy, earned a second U.S. approval to treat a rare blood disorder requiring regular blood transfusions, after it was greenlighted in December for sickle cell disease.

The drugmaker said that as of mid-July it had activated more than 35 authorized treatment centers globally for the therapy and added that an increasing number of patients across all regions have initiated cell collection.

On adjusted basis, the company reported a second-quarter loss of $12.83 per share, impacted by acquisition related costs for its $4.9 billion deal to buy Alpine Immune Sciences.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $4.14 per share.

Vertex recorded acquired in-process research and development expenses expenses of $4.4 billion during the second quarter, compared to $111 million a year ago associated with its acquisition of Alpine Immune.

(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; editing by Alan Barona)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 02:29 AM IST
HomeNewsVertex Pharma raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for its cystic fibrosis treatments

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue