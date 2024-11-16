‘Very hard to predict anything about President-elect Donald Trump,’ says John Kerry at HTLS 2024

During the HTLS 2024, John Kerry discussed the unpredictability of President-elect Donald Trump, emphasising the challenges in US politics and international relations, particularly in the Middle East. He highlighted how inflation and immigration shaped the recent elections.

Published16 Nov 2024
'Very hard to predict anything about President-elect Donald Trump,' says John Kerry at HTLS 2024
‘Very hard to predict anything about President-elect Donald Trump,’ says John Kerry at HTLS 2024(REUTERS)

Former US Secretary of State, John Kerry said on Saturday that it is very hard to predict anything about the President-elect Donald Trump.

Kerry also said that the two biggest issues in the recent US Presidential elections were inflation and immigration and that the Democratic party failed to address the fear in Americans.

“Everybody in the world has learnt that it is very hard to predict anything about President Trump... And that unpredictability is something that he cultivates and appreciates in himself,” Kerry said in conversation with Navtej Sarna at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Sarna is an author, a columnist and former Indian Ambassador to the United States.

The 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS2024), held in New Delhi, brought together dignitaries, industry leaders, and the editorial fraternity to celebrate a century of journalistic excellence.

"In the US Presidential elections, the two biggest issues were - Inflation and Immigration. The inflation under the Biden administration got better but there was a lack of felt need," Kerry said during the conversation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 100-year milestone of Hindustan Times by delivering an inaugural keynote address and unveiling a commemorative stamp to honour the newspaper’s illustrious journey. PM Modi said all those associated with Hindustan Times' 100-year journey deserve congratulations and are worthy of appreciation.

Kerry also spoke about the conflict in middle east. The former US Secretary of state said that things will change both sides – some for good and some for bad. He also said that Israel, which used to pushing for a two-state solution with Palestine, is now facing many challenges.

“Building trust among Palestinians will take a lot of time,” said Kerry, who served as the 68th United States secretary of state from 2013 to 2017 in the administration of President Barack Obama.

‘Not Much Left in Gaza’ 

Kerry said there is not much left in war-hit Gaza and that people do not want to be driven out.



Speaking at the summit before Kerry, External affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the outcome of recentlty-held US Presidential Elections reflects the American electorate's growing dissatisfaction with the effects of globalisation. The Minister said that the victory of Donald Trumphighlighted the undercurrents of disenchantment among voters who feel left behind by global economic and social shifts.

 

Key Takeaways
  • The unpredictability of political leaders can complicate international relations.
  • Key issues like inflation and immigration significantly influence electoral outcomes.
  • Building trust in conflict areas, such as the Middle East, requires time and effort.

