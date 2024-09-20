‘Unfortunate that central agency has chosen to cast aspersions on courts in West Bengal,’ says SC pulling up CBI

The Supreme Court reprimanded the CBI for its request to move post-poll violence cases from West Bengal, instructing it to withdraw the petition. The court found the accusations of hostility towards courts in the state to be scandalous.

Livemint
Updated20 Sep 2024, 11:53 AM IST
‘Very unfortunate that central agency has chosen to cast aspersions on courts in West Bengal,’ says SC pulling up CBI
‘Very unfortunate that central agency has chosen to cast aspersions on courts in West Bengal,’ says SC pulling up CBI(HT_PRINT)

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for filing a transfer petition seeking shifting of post-poll violence cases from West Bengal to another state.

The top court directed the central agency to withdraw its petition taking serious exception to statements in the petition which said there is hostility in hearing the matters in all courts.

It is very unfortunate that Central Agency has chosen to cast aspersions on courts in West Bengal.

'Scandalous allegations have been made against all the court in general in West Bengal. Repeatedly averred that there is hostile environment prevailing in the courts. It is very unfortunate that Central Agency has chosen to cast aspersions on courts in West Bengal," the Supreme Court said in the order, according to legal news website, LiveLaw.

After strong criticism by the bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, Additional Solicitor General of India SV Raju chose to withdraw the transfer petition.

Casting Aspersions

"Mr Raju what kind of grounds are taken in this? That all courts in West Bengal have hostile environment? Blanket averment that courts are illegally granting bail?. This is casting aspersions that the entire judiciary is under hostile environment," Justice Oka told ASG as soon as the matter was taken, LiveLaw reported.

Also Read | ‘CBI shouldn’t be a caged parrot’- 10 KEY comments by SC in Arvind Kejriwal bail

Raju admitted that there was some ‘loose’ drafting in the petition and agreed to amend it. However, the bench said that the petition has to be withdrawn.

The transfer petition was filed in December last year seeking to relocate the cases outside of West Bengal due to alleged concerns of witness intimidation and threats to the course of justice. The Court had issued notice on the petition in February this year.

"Suppose we transfer matters then we are certifying that there is hostile atmosphere over all the courts in the state and courts are not functioning. Your officers may not like the judicial officer or a particular state but don't say that the entire judiciary is not functioning. The judges the district judges and civil judges and sessions judges can't come here and defend themselves," Justice Oka told the ASG.

Key Takeaways
  • The Supreme Court emphasiSes the importance of respecting judicial integrity.
  • The CBI’s allegations against West Bengal courts could undermine public trust in the justice system.
  • Judicial independence is crucial for maintaining fair legal proceedings.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Business NewsNews‘Unfortunate that central agency has chosen to cast aspersions on courts in West Bengal,’ says SC pulling up CBI

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.40
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.8 (1.87%)

    NTPC

    421.95
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    -2.05 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics

    277.20
    12:39 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    4.45 (1.63%)

    GAIL India

    212.55
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    1.5 (0.71%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Cochin Shipyard

    1,841.50
    12:27 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    162.8 (9.7%)

    Minda Corporation

    569.00
    12:27 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.75 (9.37%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,840.00
    12:27 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    143.95 (8.49%)

    IIFL Finance

    535.20
    12:27 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    40.9 (8.27%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.