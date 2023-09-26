Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian cinema.
Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced on 26 September.
