Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian cinema.

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced on 26 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Waheeda Rehman is regarded as one of India's finest actors and is best known for her roles in films like "Pyaasa", "CID", "Guide", "Kaagaz Ke Phool", "Khamoshi" and "Trishul".

Taking to X, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting wrote, "I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema," the minister wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

