Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies at 68
Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb, 68, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata after battling COPD-related ailments. He had acted in over 200 works and was the vice president of West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.
Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68. Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said.
