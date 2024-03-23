Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies at 68

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb, 68, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata after battling COPD-related ailments. He had acted in over 200 works and was the vice president of West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68. Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said.

He had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, they said.

His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.

Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released 'Raktabeej'.

Deb had acted in over 200 works - theatre, serial, film and web series.

He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.

The forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor.

