Business News/ News / Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies at 68

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies at 68

PTI

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb, 68, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata after battling COPD-related ailments. He had acted in over 200 works and was the vice president of West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb. (Hindustan Times)

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68. Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said.

He had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, they said.

His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.

Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released 'Raktabeej'.

Deb had acted in over 200 works - theatre, serial, film and web series.

He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.

The forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

