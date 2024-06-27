Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to AIIMS, Delhi; condition stable

Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Lal Krishna Advani, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.

The BJP leader is stable and under observation, doctors said.

The 96-year-old BJP leader was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, earlier this year, along with four others. Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.