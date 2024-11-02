Vettaiyan OTT release: When, where and how to stream Rajnikanth - Amitabh Bachchan movie

Vettaiyan OTT release: Rajnikanth's movie Vettaiyan will stream on OTT platform soon. Despite a strong opening and a gross of 300 crore, the film underperformed at the Box Office compared to Rajnikanth's previous work, Jailer.

Vettaiyan OTT release: Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan movie will be available for streaming on OTT platforms soon.
Vettaiyan OTT release: Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan movie will be available for streaming on OTT platforms soon.

Vettaiyan OTT release: Rajnikanth’s latest movie Vettaiyan is set to release on OTT platforms, marking an end to the long-awaited moment. Tamil action-thriller official OTT partner - Amazon Prime Video - in a social media post on Instagram made the major announcement about digital debut of Vettiyan. 

“The date is LOCKED and LOADED for Vettaiyan’s arrival,” the caption to the post states.

 

Vettaiyan OTT release date

Megastar Rajnikanth’s movie will be available for streaming from November 8. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer movie which premiered in theatres on October 10th will hit the digital screens this month.

However, despite the frenzy and excitement the film failed to mark a big mark at the box office. T J Gnanavel helmed film that sported star-studded cast, was made on a budget of 160 crore, according to media reports. The action thriller also performed well during its first week and clocked in a net total of 122.15 crore. The action drama managed to mint more than double its budget and collected around 300 crore from the ticket windows, as per latest data.

Thalaiva's stardom failed to bring in numbers at the Box Office as it fell short of even the halfway mark that Rajnikanth’s previous movie Jailer collected at the Box Office last year. Apart from Rajnikanth and Big B Amitabh Bachchan, the star cast of Tamil-language action drama film features Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh and Rana Duggabati. The Kollywood movie, released ahead of Dussehra, holds the record of second-best opening for a Tamil film in 2024.

Subaskaran Allirajan action movie, which was produced under the banner Lyca Productions, brings Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan back together on the big screen after 33 years. The two megastars last appeared in the 1991 action-drama Hum. The Kollywood action opens with Rajnikanth in the spotlight for the first 30 minutes. Asit proceeds, the movie transforms into a fast-paced investigative thriller.

Business NewsNewsVettaiyan OTT release: When, where and how to stream Rajnikanth - Amitabh Bachchan movie

