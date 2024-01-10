The eagerly awaited Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 is poised to kick off with the inaugural ceremony starring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. PM Modi will lead the proceedings as the key speaker during the inaugural ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. As the Vibrant Gujarat Summit kicks off today in Gandhinagar, at least 14 areas in the city have been declared as "no parking zones" from January 9 to 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No-parking zones have been designated on various crucial roads, encompassing the main thoroughfares from Sector Ch-0 to Ch-5, Gh-0 to Gh-5, G-0 to G-5, Kh-0 to Kh-5, and Road Number 3 from Ch-3 to Kh-3 to avoid any "undesired incident" during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Some parts of Sector-17 in Gandhinagar have also been declared "no parking zone". For the convenience of the general public, signages will be erected at the no parking zones. Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE Updates

VIBRANT GUJARAT SUMMIT The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which will witness an assembly of global leaders, including presidents, prime ministers and governors of various countries, will also see PM Narendra Modi leading the programme as the key speaker during the inaugural ceremony.

The event will mark the beginning of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, rolling out the carpet for constructive dialogues, investments and collaborations with the international businesses.

The Summit is expected to begin at 9:45 am at the Main Convention Hall, Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat with the inaugural address by PM Modi. Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat summit expected to break records this year

A day ahead of the Summit, a bilateral meeting was held between PM Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where several MoUs were signed by the two countries.

PM Modi had also held bilateral meetings with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

