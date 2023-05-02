Vice Media heads for bankruptcy after laying off staff: Report1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Vice, which operates a cable channel of the same name and creates documentaries and other video content for its own outlets and others, was once valued at $5.7 billion.
The American-Canadian digital media and broadcasting company Vice is preparing to file for bankruptcy, New York Times has reported citing two people with knowledge of its operations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×