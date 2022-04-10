NEW DELHI: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed on the need for greater private sector participation in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in India.

Speaking at an event in the national capital, Naidu said that the the private sector should complement the government efforts and take “medical profession and allied activities as a mission".

He was of the view that making world-class health infrastructure and diagnostics accessible to people is the need of the hour and added that high-standard diagnostics will enable doctors to diagnose more accurately and make safer interventions.

Highlighting the worrying trend of increasing non-communicable diseases in India, the Vice President urged the medical fraternity in the private sector to create awareness among people, particularly the youth, on the dangers posed by a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits.

He also appealed the people to shun a sedentary lifestyle and adopt a healthy way of living.

Naidu said the covid pandemic and rapidly changing climate “teach us many lessons about our habits and way of life". He called for spending more time in the lap of nature and to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.

According to date released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday morning, with 1,054 fresh cases, India’s covid-19 tally has climbed to 4,30,35,271. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,685 with 29 more fatalities.

The number of active cases of the infection, however has further declined to 11,132.

Further, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 185.70 crore, said another statement from the ministry earlier in the day. The covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years started on 16 March. So far, more than 2.21 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine.

