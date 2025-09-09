Vice President election result: B Sudershan Reddy's FIRST reaction after losing to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan- ‘Though not…’

Vice President Election Results: Opposition INDIA bloc's VP candidate pick B Sudershan Reddy lost the Vice Presidential Elections to NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

'Though the result is not in my favour, the larger cause we have collectively sought to advance remains undiminished," Reddy stated, following the Vice President Election Results.

B Sudershan Reddy's statement

According to data shared by the returning officer, NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan won with 452 votes, while opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes.

The counting of votes for selecting the Vice President ended an hour later after it began at 6 pm. According to officials, 96 per cent polling was recorded by 3pm.

Interestingly, 315 opposition MPs turned up for the voting.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? CP Radhakrishnan was elected India's Vice President nearly two months after former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post on July 21, citing health concerns.

The Maharashtra governor – CP Radhakrishnan – is the 15th Vice President of India.

Described as soft-spoken and non-confrontational, Radhakrishnan has served as the governor of Maharashtra since 31 July, 2024. Prior to becoming the Maharashtra Governor, Radhakrishnan acted as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years.

“Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said after the NDA chose Radhakrishnan as the vice presidential candidate.

Vice President Election Results 2025 Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to cast his vote in the Vice Presidential elections, followed by other senior leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju.