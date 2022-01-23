Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

INSACOG further said, "Omicron wave continues to expand globally, with new highs being established for daily infections. The rate of hospitalization during this wave is much lower compared to the previous wave with Delta, attributable to both intrinsically reduced severity with lesser propensity to cause pneumonia, and higher population immunity. However, due to the very high number of cases, the absolute number of hospitalizations has crossed previous highs in many countries and is creating stress on healthcare systems. While deaths have been much lower during the new wave, compared to previous waves, there have been Omicron-associated deaths. In data so far, the majority of severe cases and deaths have been in unvaccinated subjects, with high protection associated with vaccination or previous infection."