Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has called on the makers of the upcoming film Chhaava to screen it for “experts”, sending a warning that it will not be allowed to be released without it. Chhaava, which stars actor Vicky Kaushal, is a historical drama that portrays the life and reign of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Praising for highlighting the legacy of Chhatrapati Maharaj, Uday Samant noted that the film should first be shown to experts as “many have flagged objectionable scenes in the film.”

Uday Samant also asked the producers and directors of Chhaava to act responsibly, warning that the film's release could be “blocked” if any offensive content remains.

“It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati," the Maharashtra minister said.

However, Uday Samant said, "many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film."

“Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated,” Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant wrote on X.

He said Chhaava will not be allowed to be released if it is not first shown to experts.

“Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. A further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!" he added.