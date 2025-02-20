Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant made a major announcement in the late hours on Wednesday about Vicky Kaushal’s historic drama movie on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Dr Pramod Sawant declared ‘Chhaava’ tax-free in Goa.

In a social media post on X, he stated, "It gives pleasure to me to announce that movie "Chhava" based on the life & sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax Free in Goa."

He added, “The Movie exploring the valor, courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against Moghuls, the Portuguese is an inspiration for all of us.”

Considering the recent Bollywood historical movie releases, Laxman Utekar helmed Chhaava surpassed the earnings of Kesari and Tanhaji. On the opening day, Chhaava collected ₹16 crore more than Tanhaji's ₹15 crore earnings. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari collected ₹21.06 crore on release day while Chhaava raked in ₹31 crore in India on Day 1.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6 The historic drama featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside lead actor Vicky Kaushal, dominated India box office earnings on Wednesday. Chhaava minted a staggering ₹32 crore net on February 19, marking 26.73 percent uptick in collection, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This gain comes a day after it registered 5.21 percent boost in collection as it minted ₹25.25 crore net on Tuesday.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra praises Chhaava, questions Indian school curriculum

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4.5 star rating to the historic movie, in a post on X on Thursday said, “200 NOT OUT: 'CHHAAVA' IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... #Chhaava makes a grand entry into the ₹ 200 cr Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6].”