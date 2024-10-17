Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri to break even soon, churns ₹1.81 crore

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Bollywood movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, made on an estimated budget of ₹25.26 crore, raked in ₹25.11 crore net during its six-day run in theatres. Thus, the comedy film, released alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra on October 11, is set to break even today despite witnessing a 13.81 per cent plunge in its numbers yesterday.

Vicky Vidya Box Office numbers on Day 6 On October 16, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial movie minted ₹1.81 crore net with an overall 9.74 per cent Hindi occupancy, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The persistent downfall in its collection over the past four days has slowed its pace at the box office. However, it continues to outperform Jigra, taking the lead since the opening day, and minted ₹1.25 crore net on Wednesday, as per early estimates.

The T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez production features Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh in significant roles, apart from lead actors.

First weekend's collection On its release day, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video garnered cumulative net India earnings of ₹5.5 crore, which swelled to ₹6.9 crore the next day.

On its first Sunday, though the net collection of ₹6.4 crore was higher than its debut day, it had still dropped by ₹0.5 crore. The Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri movie thus collected ₹13.3 crore net on its first weekend.

The film stirred controversy as it used characters and dialogue from Maddock Films' franchise Stree without authorisation.

To address the issue, the director Raaj Shaandilyaa took to X and posted, “I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorised use of character and dialogue from Maddock Films’ franchise “Stree” in our film [sic].”