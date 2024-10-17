Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri to break even soon, churns ₹1.81 crore

Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri comedy movie collected 25.11 crore in six days and is nearing its 25.26 crore budget. Check full box office numbers here.

Fareha Naaz
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.11 crore in its first six days and aims to breakeven soon.
Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video grossed ₹25.11 crore in its first six days and aims to breakeven soon.

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Bollywood movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, made on an estimated budget of 25.26 crore, raked in 25.11 crore net during its six-day run in theatres. Thus, the comedy film, released alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra on October 11, is set to break even today despite witnessing a 13.81 per cent plunge in its numbers yesterday.

Vicky Vidya Box Office numbers on Day 6

On October 16, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial movie minted 1.81 crore net with an overall 9.74 per cent Hindi occupancy, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. 

The persistent downfall in its collection over the past four days has slowed its pace at the box office. However, it continues to outperform Jigra, taking the lead since the opening day, and minted 1.25 crore net on Wednesday, as per early estimates.

Also Read | Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 5: Bollywood comedy mints ₹2.15 crore

The T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez production features Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh in significant roles, apart from lead actors.

First weekend's collection

On its release day, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video garnered cumulative net India earnings of 5.5 crore, which swelled to 6.9 crore the next day. 

On its first Sunday, though the net collection of 6.4 crore was higher than its debut day, it had still dropped by 0.5 crore. The Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri movie thus collected 13.3 crore net on its first weekend.

Also Read | ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ review: A tacky lowbrow comedy

The film stirred controversy as it used characters and dialogue from Maddock Films' franchise Stree without authorisation. 

To address the issue, the director Raaj Shaandilyaa took to X and posted, “I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorised use of character and dialogue from Maddock Films’ franchise “Stree” in our film [sic].”

Also Read | Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video public reviews: Bollywood movie gets a thumbs-up

The plot of the film revolves around the quest for a missing “suhagraat CD,” and it records the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii) set amid the scenic backdrop of Rishikesh.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsVicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri to break even soon, churns ₹1.81 crore

