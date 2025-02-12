Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajith’s movie inches close to ₹150 crore mark; all figures here

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 6: Magizh Thirumeni directorial movie starring Ajith opened to a massive ₹26 crore net at the domestic box office on February 6. However, the box office collection did not pick up to the levels of release day during the following days.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 6 Estimated to be made on a budget of ₹225–350 crore, Ajith's latest action-thriller collected nearly ₹3.15 crore in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This comes after the Telugu movie earned ₹3.15 crore on Monday. During its 6-day run in theatres, Vidaamuyarchi collected ₹68.55 crore net.

Vidaamuyarchi witnessed an overall Tamil occupancy of 18.85 percent on Tuesday, February 11, Sacnilk.com reported. Meanwhile, a koimoi report claimed that the film has earned 111.95 crore worldwide in four days.

Given below are day-wise net India Box Office Collection of Ajith’s action-thriller Vidaamuyarchi:

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: ₹26 crore

Day 2 [1st Friday]: ₹10.25 crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday]: ₹13.5 crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday]: ₹12.5 crore

Day 5 [1st Monday]: ₹3.15 crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: ₹3.15 crore (approximate)

Total: ₹68.55 crore

The Kollywood film, which is an official remake of 1997 Hollywood movie Breakdown by Jonathan Mostow, is set in Azerbaijan. The narrative explores a man's mission to rescue his wife, who is captured by a mysterious group.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release Vidaamuyarchi's digital streaming rights have also been sold to the leading streaming giant Netflix, according to Filmibeat. The movie was initially scheduled for January release, on the occasion of Pongal, but was postponed.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection The highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 collected ₹113.25 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 5. At the overseas market, it raked in ₹35.20 gross while India gross stands at ₹78.05 crore, Sacnilk reported.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X stated, “#VidaaMuyarchi opens huge in Malaysia. 1st weekend gross - MYR 3.7 Million [ ₹7.50 Crs].”