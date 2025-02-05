Vidaamuyarchi release date: The Kollywood film starring Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is set to hit the big screens on Thursday, February 6. Advance booking figures indicate that Ajith Kumar's action thriller film, Vidaamuyarchi is all set to open on a strong note at the box office.

The narrative is from a story based on the 1997 American film Breakdown. The story revolves around Arjun, who is on a mission to find his missing wife Kayal. The story uncovers the mysterious journey to trace Kayal who was captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Vidaamuyarchi advance booking Magizh Thirumeni directorial film has already amassed an impressive first-day advance booking collection. With sale of over 4.1 lakh tickets across Tamil Nadu, the movie has nearly grossed ₹7.58 crore at the box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Considering pan-India advance booking status, the movie grossed nearly ₹7.59 crore at the domestic box office until 7:30 am on Wednesday. In terms of overall occupancy for Day 1, Tamil Nadu tops the list followed by Assam and Andhra Pradesh. The Ajith Kumar starrer grossed the highest in Tamil Nadu, minting ₹6.49 crore in advance booking and ₹11.15 crore with block seats.

Vidaamuyarchi movie trailer The filmmakers aroused the anticipation among Ajith Kumar's fans with the release of Vidaamuyarchi movie trailer on January 16, 2025.

Produced under the banner Lyca Productions, the high-octane action features ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Ramya Subramanian, alongside lead actor Ajith Kumar. This movie marks Ajith Kumar's first collaboration with director Magizh Thirumeni.

Also Read | 10 biggest flops of 2024: Bollywood movies that lost maximum money

Film trade analyst Remaesh Bala in a post on X stated, "In North America, #VidaaMuyarchi premiere starts at 5:00 AM IST. In India, 6:00 AM IST.. (Excluding TN)." In another post, he added, “#VidaaMuyarchi is heading for #AK 's highest opening in several countries.”