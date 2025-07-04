Video: Delhi drenched as heavy rains lash parts of capital, IMD forecasts thunderstorms

Delhi: Heavy rains pounded multiple parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting thunderstorms along with lightning for the next two days.
Visuals from news agencies showed Kanhaiya Nagar, among other parts of the Capital drenched during the rains on Friday.
Here's a glimpse of IMD's day-to-day weather forecast for Delhi:
|Date
|IMD weather forecast
|July 4
|Yellow alert; partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning
|July 5
|Yellow alert; partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning
|July 6
|Yellow alert; generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning
|July 7
|No alert; generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning
|July 8
|No alert; generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
