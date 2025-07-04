Subscribe

Delhi: Visuals from news agencies showed Kanhaiya Nagar, among other parts of the Capital drenched during the rains on Friday

Livemint
Updated4 Jul 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Video: Delhi drenched as heavy rains lash parts of capital, IMD forecasts thunderstorms

Delhi: Heavy rains pounded multiple parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting thunderstorms along with lightning for the next two days.

Visuals from news agencies showed Kanhaiya Nagar, among other parts of the Capital drenched during the rains on Friday.

IMD weather forecast for Delhi

The weather observatory has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for the upcoming days.

Here's a glimpse of IMD's day-to-day weather forecast for Delhi:

Date IMD weather forecast
July 4 Yellow alert; partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning
July 5 Yellow alert; partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning
July 6 Yellow alert; generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning
July 7No alert; generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning
July 8No alert; generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning

 

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

 
