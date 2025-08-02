Video | Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight passenger has panic attack, gets slapped mid-flight; airline issues response

A shocking video caught on camera by a passenger onboard IndiGo flight 6E138 is doing the rounds on social media. The clip shows an 'unruly' passenger hitting a fellow traveller named Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar who reportedly suffered a panic attack. After the incident drew backlash online, the airlines issued a statement condemning the individual's actions and declaring that the action was taken against the miscreant as per protocol.

IndiGo on August 1 stated, “We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.”

It added, “Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol.”

Watch IndiGo passenger physically assaulting fellow mate:

The video of the altercation shows the youth being escorted to his seat by flight attendants. The victim was receiving assistance from the cabin crew as he seemed unwell and in distress. This was when another passenger suddenly slapped him without any provocation.

The victim can be seen crying after the slap, while another passenger can be heard reprimanding the accused, “Why did you slap him? You don’t have any right to hit anybody.”

Victim missing after IndiGo flight physical assault According to Times of India report, Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar who hails from Assam's Cachar district has gone missing after allegedly being slapped by a co-passenger. The youth, who worked at a gym in Mumbai had to board connecting flight from Kolkata to Silchar, but he never arrived.