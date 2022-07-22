Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Video of students kissing goes viral in Karnataka's Mangaluru, one detained

Video of students kissing goes viral in Karnataka's Mangaluru, one detained

Video of a young boy and a girl kissing at a private apartment has gone viral, embarrassing their college authorities
1 min read . 03:40 PM ISTLivemint

  • Video of a young boy and a girl, students of the same college in Mangaluru, kissing at a private apartment has gone viral on social media. A boy who shot the video has been detained

A video of a young boy and a girl kissing has gone viral on social media. Both are students of a reputed college in Mangaluru and their kissing video shot at a private apartment in the city has embarrassed the college authorities.

In the viral video, both the students, in their uniforms, are seen kissing while their friends are cheering them. Sources have said that one person, who allegedly shot the video, has been detained for questioning.

Police said that the students were reportedly holding a lip-lock competition.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the incident had taken place six months ago at a private apartment in Mangaluru city of Karnataka.

A week ago, one of the students had put up the kissing video on WhatsApp, which then became viral. When the video went viral, the college authorities warned the students and suspended them.

Neither the college authorities nor the parents have so far lodged any complaint with the police, the commissioner said.

N Shashi Kumar told news agency PTI that the police will also verify whether the students had used drugs while holding the lip-lock competition.

