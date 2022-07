A video of suitcases being loaded onto a Sri Lanka Navy ship has emerged just as thousands of protesters, demonstrating against the economic meltdown, barged into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence and office. Local media has claimed that the suitcases were of President Rajapaksa.

The visuals showed three men, carrying large suitcases, running to load them onto the ship SLNS Gajabahu.

News1 Channel has reported that the Harbour Master at the Colombo Port said that a "group boarded the SLNS Sindurala and SLNS Gajabahu and left the port."

Lmao people actually made the president pack his suitcase and run for his life😂😂

The Harbour Master refused to provide any details of those who boarded the ship, the channel said.

Thousands of angry protesters, chanting slogans against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, barged into his official residence and office on Saturday in one of the largest marches against the government in the crisis-hit, cash-strapped country this year.

Ahead of the planned rally, police in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo imposed a curfew after firing tear gas and using a water cannon on student protesters, as public discontent escalated over the worst economic crisis in seven decades.

Reports also came that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled his official residence. However, an official source confirmed to NDTV that the President was shifted to the Army headquarters ahead of the rally on Saturday.

Some private broadcasters also showed a vehicle convoy belonging to the President at Sri Lanka's main international airport. There is, however, no confirmation of him leaving the country. The current whereabouts of President Rajapaksa is unknown.

Sri Lanka, crippled by a shortage of foreign exchange that has left the country struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, has been hit by the worst economic crisis in seven decades. People in Sri Lanka are facing record inflation, currency depreciation and rolling power cuts for months.

Many have blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the swift slide in the living conditions. The country has been witnessing protests for several months now, occasionally turning violent.

After barging into the residence of the President, the protesters also set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private house in Colombo. PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned on Saturday.

Meanwhile, bowing to intense pressure to resign after a violent day of protests, the speaker of the country's parliament said Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa plans to step down.