Video: Terror camps across LoC destroyed in Indian retaliation, says MEA

In a strong retaliatory move, the Indian Army has destroyed several Pakistani military outposts and terror launchpads near the Line of Control (LoC), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The action comes amid continued provocations and escalating tensions from the Pakistani side.

The Indian Army, stationed near Jammu, carried out the operation targeting multiple sites used to shelter and prepare terrorists for cross-border attacks. Defence sources revealed that these locations were also being used to launch tube-launched drones – a type of weaponised drone fired from a tube-like device – posing a significant threat to Indian military infrastructure.

The strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, a focused mission to dismantle terror bases across the border. This follows a coordinated wave of drone attacks launched from Islamabad, which had targeted 26 Indian military installations from Leh in the north to Sir Creek in the south.



Places that India has targeted in Pakistan

India has delivered a "befitting reply" to Pakistan's recent actions, as stated by Col Sofiya Qureshi in a press briefing today. The Indian military has struck multiple key locations in Pakistan, including Rafiqi, Murid, and Chaklala, among others, as part of a retaliatory operation.

"A befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions. India has retaliated and the places targeted in Pakistan—Rafiqi, Murid, Chaklala, and others—have been struck. The Sialkot aviation base was hit with precision strikes," said Col Sofiya Qureshi.

Pakistan continued its overnight shelling along the border, leading to significant consequences. A blackout was enforced in Kupwara following the escalation, while the shelling tragically claimed the life of a senior official in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. The official died when a shell hit his home, as confirmed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.