Video: Window frame falls off mid-air on Goa-bound flight; SpiceJet says ‘no safety risk’

Bizarre footage posted on social media shows the moment when the frame of a SpiceJet aircraft window came completely loose; however, no passenger was injured. The airline say at no point was anyone in the aircraft in any real danger. The SpiceJet flight SG-1080 was travelling from Pune to Goa on Tuesday, sending passengers into a frenzy.

"A cosmetic (interior) window frame on one of the Q400 aircraft became loose during the flight and was found dislodged," the airline said in a statement.

"SpiceJet also stated that cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight and there was no impact on passenger safety. It added that the dislodged part was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way," the statement added.

Mandar Sawant, a passenger on the flight, told The Indian Express, “I was travelling back from Goa to Pune after attending an event. A woman was sitting behind me with a baby. Half an hour after takeoff, the window (close to her) just popped out. The woman got scared, and it was damn concerning. There is a protective layer behind the window that shields us from the elements outside, and it was intact, but it is still concerning. This is not done.”

He added, “The flight attendants tried to calm us down, but what else could they even do? They moved the woman and her child to a different seat behind. The stewardess did manage to somewhat get the window back on, but any sudden movement and it probably would have fallen off again.”

