The videos of a controversial fashion show organised last week at the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir have been removed from Instagram.

The show sparked widespread criticism from Union Territory's religious and political leaders for being held during Ramadan, the Islamic fasting month. Pictures and videos of the event featuring models walking on snow were shared extensively on social media. Ramadan began in India on March 2.

What is the controversy? Designer duo Shivan & Narresh marked fifteen years in the business by hosting a fashion show on March 7 in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The show presented the duo's skiwear range featuring art prints from the brand's archives. The collection included sculptural ski suits, statement ski separates, uid après-ski dresses and winter layers for women and men.

“Designer duo Shivan and Narresh took audacious fashion to newer heights (quite literally) by staging a show in the frozen alleys of Gulmarg, Kashmir today . Celebrating their 15th anniversary, the famed maximalists brought out their classics - the bikinis and capes obviously, but also added some winter magic doused in eclectic prints and 3D ornamentation,” read one of the posts on Instagram that has been deleted now. The post was shared on Elle India magazine's Instagram handle.

What did Omar Abdullah say? Amid the outrage, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the event “complete disregard for local sensitivities during the holy month” and sought a report within 24 hours.

“The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities & that too during this holy month,” the chief minister's office said adding that his office has been in touch with the local authorities.