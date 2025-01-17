Viduthalai Part 2 OTT release: The Kollywood movie starring Vijay Sethupathi debuted on OTT platform on January 17. The movie premiered on the big screen on December 20, 2024. Almost a month after its release, Vetrimaaran directorial movie will make its digital debut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch Viduthalai Part 2 on OTT platform? Cinema enthusiasts can watch Viduthalai Part 2 on OTT platform ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie amassed over ₹38.55 crore net at the Indian box office. On January 31, 2024, Viduthalai Part 2 was screened in the International Film Festival Rotterdam along with the first part.

About Viduthalai Part 2 The Tamil-language movie focuses on Kumaresan, a dedicated police officer who is tasked with apprehending Perumal Vaathiyaar, enacted by Vijay Sethupathi. The plot revolves around Perumal “Vaathiyaar" narration of his tragic journey to officers after being captured. It is centred on Vaathiyaar's communist ties and the accidental bombing of a train track. It explores Vaathiyaar's transformation into a revolutionary leader who fights against systemic oppression. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Produced under the banner RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company, the movie opened to ₹7.5 crore net at the domestic box office. The South Indian movie available in Tamil and Telugu languages witnessed most contribution from Tamil screenings. Notably, Viduthalai Part 2 is the second of a two-part adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post in X stated, “In the 106 years history of #TamilCinema, the most political Tamil movie is Viduthalai Part2."