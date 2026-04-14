War-torn to economic miracle: How Vietnam has emerged as a China-plus-one beneficiary

Puneet is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University, where he teaches courses in statistics, econometrics, and applied economic analysis. He has been an independent contributor to Mint since June 2021, writing regularly for the Plain Facts section. His work focuses on simplifying complex economic ideas using data-driven insights and empirical tools. Drawing on his teaching experience, he translates technical concepts into clear and accessible narratives for a general audience. His writing combines statistical analysis with current economic developments to explain trends in a way that is both rigorous and easy to understand. <br><br>Puneet’s professional experience includes research and writing across sectors such as infrastructure, telecom, and energy, which strengthens his ability to interpret macroeconomic trends in a practical context. He has written extensively on a wide range of macroeconomic and policy issues, including India’s efforts to build globally competitive professional services firms, the economics of domestic social media platforms, the role of comparative advantage in shaping trade outcomes, the country’s nuclear energy pivot, bank consolidation, monetary policy transmission, and critical assessments of free trade agreements in a fragmenting global economy. He brings an interdisciplinary perspective to his work, connecting academic tools with real-world applications.<br><br>Puneet believes that data should be used not only to inform but also to communicate clearly, making economic analysis relevant, credible, and accessible to a wider readership.

Jaydeep Mukherjee

Dr. Jaydeep Mukherjee comes with 25 years of experience in academics, teaching and research. His areas of interest include Macroeconomic Theory and Policy, International Macroeconomics, International Finance, Trade Analytics and Global Business Environment.<br><br>He is presently working as Professor in Economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai. His previous assignment was with Shiv Nadar University Chennai as a Professor of Economics. Prior to that he held a full-time faculty role at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi, and also served as Visiting Faculty in Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), IMI Delhi, IIM Raipur and IIM Sirmaur.<br><br>Dr. Mukherjee holds an MA in economics, and a PhD from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He was awarded the gold medal at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. He has done extensive professional development programmes on Shipping and Logistics organized by APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre at Port of Antwerp, Belgium and successfully completed Summer School on DSGE Modelling at University of Surrey, UK.<br><br>He has completed more than 18 funded research projects sponsored by reputed organisations in India and abroad, namely, Walmart, International Finance Corporation World Bank, DFID-UK, PWC, Reserve Bank of India, etc. Dr. Mukherjee has more than 30 publications in Scopus/ABDC-indexed Journals. Some of his research papers are published in reputed peer-reviewed international journals, namely, Journal of Policy Modelling, Journal of Asian Economics, Management Research Review, South Asian Journal of Macroeconomics and Public Finance, Review of Market Integration, Journal of World Trade, Journal of World Investment and Trade, etc. His articles on macroeconomics and trade related issues have been published in newspapers like Mint, The Hindu Business Line, The Economic Times, Nikkei Asia, etc.