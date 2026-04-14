War-torn to economic miracle: How Vietnam has emerged as a China-plus-one beneficiary

Dr. Jaydeep Mukherjee comes with 25 years of experience in academics, teaching and research. His areRead more

as of interest include Macroeconomic Theory and Policy, International Macroeconomics, International Finance, Trade Analytics and Global Business Environment.<br><br>He is presently working as Professor in Economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai. His previous assignment was with Shiv Nadar University Chennai as a Professor of Economics. Prior to that he held a full-time faculty role at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi, and also served as Visiting Faculty in Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), IMI Delhi, IIM Raipur and IIM Sirmaur.<br><br>Dr. Mukherjee holds an MA in economics, and a PhD from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He was awarded the gold medal at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. He has done extensive professional development programmes on Shipping and Logistics organized by APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre at Port of Antwerp, Belgium and successfully completed Summer School on DSGE Modelling at University of Surrey, UK.<br><br>He has completed more than 18 funded research projects sponsored by reputed organisations in India and abroad, namely, Walmart, International Finance Corporation World Bank, DFID-UK, PWC, Reserve Bank of India, etc. Dr. Mukherjee has more than 30 publications in Scopus/ABDC-indexed Journals. Some of his research papers are published in reputed peer-reviewed international journals, namely, Journal of Policy Modelling, Journal of Asian Economics, Management Research Review, South Asian Journal of Macroeconomics and Public Finance, Review of Market Integration, Journal of World Trade, Journal of World Investment and Trade, etc. His articles on macroeconomics and trade related issues have been published in newspapers like Mint, The Hindu Business Line, The Economic Times, Nikkei Asia, etc.

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