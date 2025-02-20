Health experts and parent groups have welcomed the ban imposed by Vietnam and the Maldives on vaping, calling the decision an important step in protecting young people from nicotine addiction. Among those praising the move is Mothers Against Vaping, an organisation advocating for stricter regulations to prevent youth from accessing e-cigarettes.

Vietnam introduced harsh penalties, including fines of up to 2 million dong (US$78.50) for individuals caught using e-cigarettes in 2024. Those involved in importing, trading, or producing vapes face even tougher consequences, with fines reaching 3 billion dong and prison sentences of up to 15 years.

In the Maldives, President Mohamed Muizzu announced a phased ban, starting with a prohibition on imports from November 15, 2024. From December 15, 2024, possession, sale, and distribution of vaping products were also outlawed.

Dr Rajesh Gupta from Fortis Healthcare Noida, while speaking to NewsDrum, explained that nicotine from e-cigarettes is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, triggering dopamine release and reinforcing addiction.

Other experts emphasised that a ban alone is not enough—early intervention and public awareness must also be focused to ensure youth stay away from these harmful products.

While a ban may not entirely eliminate children's and youth's access to e-cigarettes, it serves as a deterrent, and strict enforcement can have a significant impact.

Vietnam and the Maldives are among approximately 33 nations that have prohibited vaping, alongside India, New Zealand, North Korea, and Brazil. Meanwhile, Belgium is part of a group of around 87 countries that regulate electronic nicotine delivery systems.

The Mothers Against Vaping organisation has praised the actions taken by countries like Vietnam, Belgium and the Maldives. They have constantly tried to raise awareness regarding addiction amongst children and youth.