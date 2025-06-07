Vijay Mallya—declared a fugitive economic offender—wants to return home. What are his options?
The fugitive founder of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines says the Indian government has recovered much more than what he owed various banks. Vijay Mallya now wants to return home and clear his name. Experts say he can, although his legal team would have a tough task at hand.
Mumbai/Bengaluru/New Delhi: After nearly a decade of silence, Vijay Mallya, the flashy business tycoon who founded one of India’s fanciest airlines that eventually went kaput and resulted in him being declared a fugitive economic offender, has re-emerged to tell his side of the story.
The ‘King of Good Times’ wants to return to India and clear his name if promised a “fair trial and a dignified existence", he said in a podcast recorded in London, where he has resided since leaving India in 2016. “We all know how long detentions and trials can last in India," he said. “That’s not justice."
But while the former liquor baron has legal remedies available to him to return to India and settle the outstanding cases against him, it won’t be a smooth landing, say legal experts.
“If Vijay Mallya steps off a plane in India, the legal chessboard lights up instantly," said Ketan Mukhija, a senior partner at law firm Burgeon Law.