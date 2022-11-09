Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel won't contest Gujarat Assembly election2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 10:28 PM IST
Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior party leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama will not be contesting Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. The declaration has come as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to finalise its candidates for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.