Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior party leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama will not be contesting Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. The declaration has come as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to finalise its candidates for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.

Vijay Rupani, who was Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021, said he had conveyed to the party leadership that he will not contest the polls. "I worked as chief minister for five years with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi," Vijay Rupani said.

“We'll work to make the chosen candidate win," Vijay Rupani said.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama reasoned that he fought elections nine times in a row and others should get the opportunity.

"I will not fight Assembly elections, have expressed it to senior leader of party. I've decided other workers should get the opportunity. I've fought the elections nine times till now. I express my gratitude to the party," Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said.

The BJP held a meeting of its Central Election Committee at BJP headquarters to finalise its candidates for Gujarat polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP chief CR Patil and members of the Central election committee including BS Yeddyurappa, Devendra Fadnavis and Lal Singh Rajpura were part of the meeting.

Sources have said that the CEC would clear seat candidates for all the 182 assembly seats in the state.

In September last year, Bhupendra Patel had succeeded Vijay Rupani as Gujarat chief minister. According to the sources, the BJP is likely to drop at least 20 per cent of the 99 MLAs who won in the 2017 elections. The core group meeting of the saffron party for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 had taken place at JP Nadda’s residence.

BJP is likely to release its first list on Thursday. The wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja is also likely to get a ticket from Jamnagar. Turncoats from Congress, who joined BJP including Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor, will also be contesting the upcoming elections on a BJP ticket

Gujarat has been the BJP bastion for decades and the party is seeking its seventh term in office.

Polling in Gujarat will take place in Gujarat on December 1 and December 5.

