Vijay Rupani captured on Instagram video at Ahmedabad airport moments before Air India flight crash

A video of London-based yoga enthusiast Jamie Meek bidding "goodbye to India" and reminiscing about his "mind-blowing" memories has captured former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani - believed to be his last known visuals -before boarding the ill-fated London-bound Air India plane that crashed minutes after taking off from the airport.

In the clip, which is gaining massive traction on social media, Meek, along with his partner, Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, can be seen seated at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, sharing their experiences during their visit to India. As they speak, senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani walks past. Wearing a navy-blue Nehru jacket, Rupani is seen speaking on the phone while making his way through the departure lounge.

The video, meant as a light-hearted farewell to India, was posted on Instagram by the two Britons shortly before they boarded their flight. "Goodbye India," Jamie says in the clip. "We are at the airport, just boarding."

The 68-year-old former Chief Minister was travelling to London to visit his wife and daughter. He was seated in 2D on Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that departed at 1:38 pm with 242 passengers on board.

Moments after take-off, the aircraft lost altitude and crashed into a residential wing of a medical college in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area. It struck a hostel block, tearing through the dining hall before bursting into flames.

Eyewitnesses near the crash site said the plane was flying unusually low. Rescue efforts began quickly but were hindered by heavy smoke and fire. Only one person survived the crash.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu later confirmed Rupani’s death.