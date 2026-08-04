Vijay's TVK moves NCW over Udayanidhi Stalin's controversial Trisha remarks

On Tuesday, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women against DMK youth wing secretary and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged offensive remark involving CM Vijay and actor Trisha. Stalin made the debatable statement at his recent rally in Thanjavur District.

TVK seeks unconditional apology from Udhayanidhi Stalin TVK has sought the National Commission's intervention in the matter, urging it to issue a notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin, seeking an explanation and an unconditional apology for his remarks.

Confirming the developments, news agency PTI reported that TVK also lodged a complaint at the Thanjavur East Police Station. It has been filed by S Bairavi, the party's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur.

Also Read | TN Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin detained over his remark against Trisha

Stalin detained after controversial remarks on Trisha Following the complaint, Stalin was detained.

A huge police force was deployed in front of Udhayanidhi's residence in Thanjavur.

According to the Commissioner of Police Narendran Nair, an FIR has been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged derogatory remarks.

Also Read | Trisha drops loved-up birthday post for CM Vijay

What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say? Controversy explained On Monday, DMK held a the protest in Thanjavur to demand firm action upholding Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water.

Udhayanidhi alleged that Vijay's only concern was the DMK, accusing him of levelling "fake charges" against the party leaders.

As he made the remarks, people at the venue chanted slogans of "Trisha, Trisha." The slogans drew attention during the protest, while several senior DMK leaders seated at the event were seen laughing.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin slammed the current state government over the recent detention of Tamil Nadu farmers in Maharashtra in connection with the Mekedatu project protests.

"When our Tamil Nadu farmers travelled to Delhi to protest over the Mekedatu issue, they were arrested in Maharashtra. Our party leader has issued a statement condemning this. But the Chief Minister has not uttered a word because Maharashtra is ruled by the BJP. The Chief Minister simply does not have the courage to speak against them," he said.

Continuing his critique, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Even after completing three months in office, the Chief Minister has not even uttered the word 'BJP' once. That shows just how 'brave' he is."

He added, "Instead of protecting the welfare and rights of farmers, the Chief Minister is more concerned about protecting his own government."

Challenging the Chief Minister's outreach efforts in the long-pending water issue, he stated, "When farmers across Tamil Nadu united against this TVK government, the Chief Minister staged a drama by announcing that he would travel to Karnataka. Our party leader and many others urged him not to go, but he ignored all those requests. He fell silent only after the Karnataka Chief Minister made his position clear."

"Leave aside meeting the Karnataka Chief Minister, did Vijay first meet the farmers of Tamil Nadu?

"From the Chief Minister to ministers, MLAs, and even their relatives, everyone seems obsessed with shooting reels and releasing videos in the name of inspections."

Instead of using inspections to divert the people's attention, the Chief Minister should stop inspecting schemes launched by the DMK and instead introduce his own schemes and inspect those."