Vijayawada Police imposes traffic restrictions for Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh’s CM

The Vijayawada Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions and issued an advisory for June 12 in view of Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 11:27 am near Medha IT Park, opposite Gannavaram Airport, in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.
Notable dignitaries attending the ceremony include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, Chief Ministers and Governors of neighbouring states, union ministers, and more.
The Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi issued the advisory imposing the following traffic restrictions:
While reviewing the arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad informed news agency PTI that PM Modi was expected to leave Delhi for Gannavaram Airport at 8:20 am on Wednesday and reach by 10:40 am.
According to the tentative schedule, PM Modi will arrive at the event at 10.55 am to participate in the Andhra Pradesh CM's swearing-in ceremony and stay until 12:30 pm. Then, he will take off for Bhubaneswar at 12:45 pm.