Vijayawada Police imposes traffic restrictions for Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh’s CM

Chandrababu Naidu's oath-taking ceremony as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will be held at 11:27 am near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada. Check the full traffic advisory.

Vijayawada Traffic Police impose traffic restrictions and diversions ahead of TDP Chandrababu Naidu's oath ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM.
Vijayawada Traffic Police impose traffic restrictions and diversions ahead of TDP Chandrababu Naidu’s oath ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM.(PTI)

The Vijayawada Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions and issued an advisory for June 12 in view of Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. 

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 11:27 am near Medha IT Park, opposite Gannavaram Airport, in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Notable dignitaries attending the ceremony include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, Chief Ministers and Governors of neighbouring states, union ministers, and more.

Traffic restrictions and diversions

The Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi issued the advisory imposing the following traffic restrictions:

  • Vehicles heading to Chennai from Visakhapatnam would be diverted via Kathipudi and Ongole, reported The Hindu.
  • Vehicles heading to Visakhapatnam from Chennai would be diverted via Ongole, Repalle, Machilipatnam, Losari Bridge, Narsapuram, Amalapuram, and Kakinada.

  • Traffic en route to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Gammon Bridge, Devarapalli, Jangareddygudem, Aswaraopeta, and Khammam.
  • Vehicles going from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Nandigama, Madhira, Wyra, Sattupalli, Aswaraopet, Jangareddygudem, Devarapalli and Gamon Bridge.
  • Vehicles will be diverted via the following routes :
  1. Bhimadole, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kamavarapukota, Chintalapudi, Sattupalli, Khammam, Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam and Nandigama.
  2. Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction and Eluru Bypass.
  3. Ramavarappadu, Nunna, Velagaleru, G Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction and Visakhapatnam.

PM Modi's itinerary

While reviewing the arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad informed news agency PTI that PM Modi was expected to leave Delhi for Gannavaram Airport at 8:20 am on Wednesday and reach by 10:40 am.

According to the tentative schedule, PM Modi will arrive at the event at 10.55 am to participate in the Andhra Pradesh CM's swearing-in ceremony and stay until 12:30 pm. Then, he will take off for Bhubaneswar at 12:45 pm.

