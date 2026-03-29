Vijaypat Singhania, an adventurous aviator and a spirited entrepreneur who transformed Raymond into a leading Indian textile and fashion brand, died Saturday at 87.
Vijaypat Singhania: The industrialist who flew too high, loved too deep
SummaryVijaypat Singhania, the aviator-industrialist who transformed Raymond and chased world records in the skies, dies at 87. His life spanned empire-building, adventure and painful family rupture.
Vijaypat Singhania, an adventurous aviator and a spirited entrepreneur who transformed Raymond into a leading Indian textile and fashion brand, died Saturday at 87.