Vijaypat Singhania: The industrialist who flew too high, loved too deep

MUMBAI : Vijaypat Singhania, an adventurous aviator and a spirited entrepreneur who transformed Raymond into a leading Indian textile and fashion brand, died Saturday at 87.
MUMBAI : Vijaypat Singhania, an adventurous aviator and a spirited entrepreneur who transformed Raymond into a leading Indian textile and fashion brand, died Saturday at 87.
Born on 4 October 1938, in Kanpur, Vijaypat belonged to the prominent Singhania business family. He assumed leadership of Raymond in 1980 following the death of his uncle, G.K. Singhania, and steered the company through decades of growth.
Born on 4 October 1938, in Kanpur, Vijaypat belonged to the prominent Singhania business family. He assumed leadership of Raymond in 1980 following the death of his uncle, G.K. Singhania, and steered the company through decades of growth.
Under his leadership, Raymond diversified into cement, steel, and synthetic fibres, before exiting those segments to refocus on its core business.
Raymond evolved from a traditional textile manufacturer into a globally recognized name in suiting fabrics, ready-to-wear garments, and lifestyle products. "The Complete Man" became a household name.
He built a lasting industrial legacy that employed thousands and dressed generations of Indians, especially bridegrooms, in rare woollen suits.
Chasing the sky
Vijaypat was also a passionate aviator. He set a world record for the highest altitude reached in a hot-air balloon, approximately 69,000 feet in 2005 at age 67. He lifted off from the Mumbai racecourse in a pressurized capsule and landed near Nashik some five hours later, having survived temperatures as low as 93° below freezing.
He also undertook daring solo flights, including piloting a single-engine aircraft from London to Mumbai over 23 days in 1988. In 1994, he won a race to circumnavigate the globe with his American co-pilot Daniel Brown flying a Cessna Conquest aircraft.
Embarking on those dangerous expeditions, when a scribe asked whether his family tried to dissuade him from going into such dangerous expeditions, he quipped: “If they hadn’t, I would have sensed something wrong.”
The government conferred upon him the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2001, while the Indian Air Force made him an Honorary Air Commodore in 1994.
His services to industry and adventure subsequently earned him the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours, in 2006. He also earned the distinction of serving as the Sheriff of Mumbai in 2005-06.
Hospital violence
In 2001, Vijaypat faced a traumatic incident when Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe was admitted to the Sunitidevi Singhania Hospital in Thane (owned by the Singhania family) following a car accident and a fractured leg. After surgery, Dighe suffered a heart attack and passed away on 26 August. Enraged Shiv Sena activists, upon hearing the news, rampaged through the 200-bed hospital.
Deeply anguished by the violence and absence of accountability, Vijaypat decided not to reopen the hospital in its original form. This decision effectively led to its closure. He publicly demanded an apology from Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Vijaypat also highlighted the vulnerability of medical institutions and their staff amid political unrest.
A costly gift
In 2015, Vijaypat, out of paternal affection, decided to give his entire 37.17% stake in the undivided Raymond Ltd to his younger son Gautam. The stake was valued at over ₹1,000 crore at the time and its value increased substantially in subsequent years. He also stepped back as the chairman of Raymond and took on the role of Chairman Emeritus.
Vijaypat’s gesture showed trust and hope toward seamless succession and family continuity. He believed this would allow him a peaceful retirement, while keeping the empire he built firmly within the family.
He later regretted the decision.
His act of generosity tragically became one of the most painful chapters of his life. What followed were public family disputes and legal battles over property, including access to the family residence, JK House, a towering sea-facing skyscraper in Mumbai’s posh Breach Candy neighbourhood.
Vijaypat openly described the gift as the “biggest mistake” and “height of stupidity” of his life. He shared this view in interviews and in his 2021 autobiography, "An Incomplete Life." He expressed regret that his faith in family ties was not reciprocated as he had hoped.
An unfinished ending
In his final years, he lived modestly in an apartment in Mumbai—far removed from the luxury he had created. He continued to voice his disappointments and fought for what he believed was fair.
Vijaypat Singhania’s life was marked by soaring achievement and deep personal setbacks—from building a textile empire that dressed generations of Indians to witnessing the violent destruction of his hospital and enduring bitter family disputes.
In 2005, before lifting off on his record-setting hot-air balloon flight to 69,000 feet above sea level, he had light-heartedly quipped, "Maybe I will find god at that height”.
Perhaps, on his last journey, he would finally meet his maker.
He is survived by his wife, Ashadevi Singhania, and his three children, Madhupati Singhania, Shephali Ruia, and Gautam Hari Singhania.