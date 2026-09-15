Vijay’s London investment trip: AIADMK jabs, ‘Why travel to UK for MoU with Noida-based company?’

The AIADMK took a swipe at Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay over his visit to London to attract investment, questioning the need for such an overseas trip at taxpayers’ expense.

The party pointed out that a company established in India in 1986 and headquartered in Noida was among the businesses involved, raising questions about the rationale for Vijay travelling to the UK to promote investment.

Also Read | CM Vijay makes exit after briefly seen with Trisha at Le Mans race, hugs Ajith

"A company established in India on 1986 , HQ Noida Vijay travels all the way to UK at tax payers money to attract investment," AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said in a post on X.

CM Vijay’s high-profile UK itinerary, which included a visit to the Silverstone motor racing circuit in England where he met actor and racer Ajit Kumar, drew sharp criticism from opposition parties, which questioned whether the trip was primarily aimed at securing investments for the state.

Earlier, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday also took a swipe at Vijay’s UK visit. Palaniswami said that while the government projected it as an effort to attract investments, photographs from the trip told a different story. Speaking at the engagement ceremony of an AIADMK functionary in Trichy, Palaniswami indirectly referred to photographs of Vijay flagging off a motor race at Silverstone.

“It was believed that he was going to bring investments and improve the state’s economy. However, the photographs published in today’s newspapers tell a different story. Decide for yourself what they represent,” he said.

On Monday, Vijay highlighted a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in London between Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd and Guidance, Tamil Nadu, for an investment of approximately ₹11,000 crore in the state.

"Today (14.09.2026), in London, England, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., along with its European and UK-based joint venture companies, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Guidance, Tamil Nadu, for an investment of approximately Rs.11,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. This investment will create employment opportunities for around 7,000 people across sectors including design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and logistics facilities," Vijay said in a post on X.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by Barry Painter, Global Head of Marketing and Communications, Samvardhana Motherson International Group, and Deepak Jacob, IAS, managing director of guidance, the nodal agency of the Tamil Nadu government.

Vijay is currently on a week-long visit to the United Kingdom as part of an overseas outreach programme aimed at attracting investments and expanding partnerships in sectors including advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, electronics and Global Capability Centres.

Investments worth ₹ 12,300 crore The investment trip to UK saw the state delegation sign multiple MoUs involving investments for over ₹12,300 crore in London, news agency PTI said.

The investment drive, aimed at positioning Tamil Nadu as Asia's premier advanced manufacturing and technology hub, is expected to generate more than 9,400 high-value jobs across the state.

The investment push also extended to digital infrastructure, technical consultancy and heavy equipment sectors. Ernst & Young, the professional services firm, committed ₹1,000 crore to establish a Global Capability Centre in Tamil Nadu, which is expected to create more than 2,000 high-value corporate jobs, the news agency said.

Sigma Technology Group, a Swedish technology firm, signed agreements to expand its digital services and engineering operations in the state.

Industries Minister S Keerthana said Tamil Nadu was attracting investments on a large scale under the leadership of CM Vijay.

"The Hon'ble chief minister's visit to London has secured strong investment commitments across manufacturing, technology and Global Capability Centres. The ₹11,000 crore investment commitment from Samvardhana Motherson International will create around 7,000 employment opportunities across design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and logistics," she said.

"The ₹1,000 crore investment from EY towards establishing a Global Capability Centre in Tamil Nadu will create more than 2,000 high-value jobs. Sigma Technology Group is expanding its presence in Tamil Nadu, further strengthening our state's position as a destination for technology and digital services," she said.

"More investment. More jobs. More opportunity. Every investment strengthens our economy. Every job strengthens a family. Every new capability strengthens Tamil Nadu," Keerthana said in a post on X.

The state government has assured to provide all necessary support and cooperation to facilitate the proposed investment and to successfully establish the company's operations in Tamil Nadu, a release from the government said.

Ashok Leyland Managing Director Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman of Finolex Industries Ltd Prakash P Chhabria, and director Ritu Prakash Chhabria called on CM Vijay on Monday.

Hinduja Group's investments During the meeting, Hinduja briefed the chief minister about the progress of Hinduja Group's investments in Tamil Nadu and the steps being taken under the MoU worth ₹2,500 crore signed during the Vettri Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave held in Chennai in August.

The delegation expressed its commitment to continue investing and expanding its business in Tamil Nadu and expressed interest in further increasing investments in the renewable energy sector, especially in the wind power sector.

The meeting also discussed ways to increase exports of commercial vehicles manufactured in Tamil Nadu and strengthen Tamil Nadu's role as an export hub for the automotive industry, the release said.

A company established in India in 1986, HQ Noida, Vijay travels all the way to UK at taxpayers' money to attract investment.

The event was attended by the Indian Ambassador to the UK, Kumaran Periyasamy, Minister Economic, HCI London and chief negotiator India UK FTA Nidhi Mani Tripathi, and senior officials of the Government of Tamil Nadu.