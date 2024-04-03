‘Main so gaya’: Vijender Singh on reposting Rahul Gandhi's tweet attacking PM a day before joining BJP
Former Congress leader Vijender Singh joined the BJP on Wednesday. Reacting to a question on his anti-BJP tweets made a few days ago, the boxer-turned-politician said that he was on the ‘wrong platform’, that's why he joined the BJP
A day before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ex-Congress leader Vijender Singh had reposted Rahul Gandhi's tweets taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On being asked about his tweet, the Olympic medallist said he realised that he was on the “wrong platform" after he woke up.