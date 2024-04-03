Former Congress leader Vijender Singh joined the BJP on Wednesday. Reacting to a question on his anti-BJP tweets made a few days ago, the boxer-turned-politician said that he was on the ‘wrong platform’, that's why he joined the BJP

A day before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ex-Congress leader Vijender Singh had reposted Rahul Gandhi's tweets taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On being asked about his tweet, the Olympic medallist said he realised that he was on the “wrong platform" after he woke up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After sharing Rahul Gandhi's post criticising PM Modi, Vijender Singh went to sleep and realised that he was on the “wrong platform" and decided to join the BJP, the Olympic medallist can be heard as saying in a video that has gone viral on the internet.

Vijender Singh had fought Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate. However, he failed to emerge victorious at that time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media reaction on Vijender Singh joining BJP Vijender Singh's surprising justification to his social media post has sparked a memefest on social media with many users calling his response and entry to the party as a “joke".

Vijender Singh was also lashed out by a section of social media for his decision to join the BJP because of the wrestlers' protest against BJP leader Brij Bhushan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What a Downfall Boxer & Congress leader Vijender Singh joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi He was standing with Women wrestlers against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and Today join the Party of Brijbhushan. Sorry Sakshi Malik," wrote a media user on X.

Vijender Singh joined the BJP at an event held in Delhi in the presence of the party's National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde. After joining the party, he asserted to ‘serve people’. "I have joined the BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people," he said while speaking to ANI.

He further said that he would be able to work in a better way for the athletes and sportspersons with the BJP. Last year, the boxer-turned-politician came in support of the protesting wrestlers who alleged sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

