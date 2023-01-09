Vikas Purohit to head global business group of Meta India: Who is he?

Meta on Monday appointed Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India, the company said in a statement. Vikas Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, the director and head of ads business for Meta in India. Welcoming Vikas Purohit, Srinivas said he joins the team to “shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country".

