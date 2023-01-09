Vikas Purohit to head global business group of Meta India: Who is he?

Meta on Monday appointed Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India, the company said in a statement. Vikas Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, the director and head of ads business for Meta in India. Welcoming Vikas Purohit, Srinivas said he joins the team to “shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country".
Meta on Monday appointed Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India, the company said in a statement. Vikas Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, the director and head of ads business for Meta in India. Welcoming Vikas Purohit, Srinivas said he joins the team to “shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country".
VIKAS PUROHIT’S ROLE AT META?
VIKAS PUROHIT’S ROLE AT META?
As Director of Global Business Group, Vikas Purohit will head the work of Meta with India’s largest businesses and the agency ecosystem. He will head Meta’s strategic relationship with leading brands to help in the growth of the company’s revenue.
As Director of Global Business Group, Vikas Purohit will head the work of Meta with India’s largest businesses and the agency ecosystem. He will head Meta’s strategic relationship with leading brands to help in the growth of the company’s revenue.
At Meta, the company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams will be reporting to him.
At Meta, the company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams will be reporting to him.
Vikas Purohit studied B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) from 1996-2000 in Varanasi.
Vikas Purohit studied B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) from 1996-2000 in Varanasi.
Vikas Purohit has 20 years of experience in business, sales and marketing roles. An Indian Institute of Management alumnus, Vikas Purohit has worked at Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger.
Vikas Purohit has 20 years of experience in business, sales and marketing roles. An Indian Institute of Management alumnus, Vikas Purohit has worked at Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger.
Vikas Purohit started his 20-year-old career at Aditya Birla Group as a management trainee in 2002. From Aditya Birla Group, Vikas Purohit moved on to Tommy Hilfiger and then joined Reliance Brands to head retail.
Vikas Purohit started his 20-year-old career at Aditya Birla Group as a management trainee in 2002. From Aditya Birla Group, Vikas Purohit moved on to Tommy Hilfiger and then joined Reliance Brands to head retail.
At Amazon, Vikas Purohit worked to lead and build Amazon Fashion. Before Meta appointed him the Director of Global Business Group, Vikas Purohit was working as the CEO of Tata CLiQ. He joined Tata CLiQ as the COO and was promoted as CEO in 2016.
At Amazon, Vikas Purohit worked to lead and build Amazon Fashion. Before Meta appointed him the Director of Global Business Group, Vikas Purohit was working as the CEO of Tata CLiQ. He joined Tata CLiQ as the COO and was promoted as CEO in 2016.
On Monday, 9 January, Meta appointed him as Director of Global Business Group in India.
On Monday, 9 January, Meta appointed him as Director of Global Business Group in India.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.