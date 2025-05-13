Vikram Misri to brief Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel over India-Pakistan tensions on May 19

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to brief Tharoor-led parliamentary panel on situation with Pakistan on May 19, PTI reported.

Livemint
Published13 May 2025, 08:57 AM IST
Vikram Misri to discuss the current India-Pakistan situation at the parliamentary panel led by Shashi Tharoor.
Vikram Misri to discuss the current India-Pakistan situation at the parliamentary panel led by Shashi Tharoor.(HT_PRINT)

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief the Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs regarding the current situation with Pakistan on May 19, PTI reported.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI that the Foreign Secretary will inform the committee about the current developments after the India and Pakistan agreed to halt military actions following Operation Sindoor.

Misri has often briefed the parliamentary panel on several foreign affairs issues, such as developments in India's neighbourhood and its ties with Canada.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Stay updated with the latest developments on India Pakistan and Operation Sindoor . Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsVikram Misri to brief Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel over India-Pakistan tensions on May 19
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.