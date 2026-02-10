Mint Explainer | Why reviving village commons matters to India’s rural growth story
Summary
The Economic Survey 2025-26 has warned that years of neglect and erosion of village commons are weighing on rural livelihoods and farm productivity. Mint explains why.
Amid hundreds of pages in the Economic Survey 2025–26 devoted to India’s growth trajectory, fiscal arithmetic and industrial ambitions, a small section flags a quieter but persistent economic drag on rural livelihoods: the steady erosion of village commons.
