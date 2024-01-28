Vince McMahon resigns from TKO Group and WWE amid sexual assault lawsuit
Vince McMahon, founder of TKO Group and WWE, has resigned from his executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors due to a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and trafficking. McMahon denies the allegations and will fight the case.
Vince McMahon resigned from wrestling giant TKO Group and the subsidiary WWE that he founded, over a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and trafficking, which he said he will fight, the company said on Friday.
