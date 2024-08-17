Vinesh Phogat arrives at Delhi airport, receives historic welcome after Paris Olympics 2024 | Watch video

Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at Delhi airport on Saturday morning. She failed to secure a medal at Paris Olympics 2024 but made history with her triumphant performance that took her to the final round of 50 Kg women’s freestyle wrestling at the Summer Games.

Published17 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was in tears on receiving the historic welcome at IGI airport following arrival after Paris Olympics. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik can also be seen in the photo.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was in tears on receiving the historic welcome at IGI airport following arrival after Paris Olympics. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik can also be seen in the photo.(PTI)

Vinesh Phogat arrived at Delhi airport on Saturday morning. She was in tears on receiving the historic welcome after triumphant performance at Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh Phogat said, "I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate," reported ANI.

The crowd cheered for her and greeted her with bouquets of flowers and garlands. Prominent dignitaries including Congress MP Deepender Hooda and others were present at the airport to welcomed her.

Wrestler Satyawart Kadian said, “Vinesh was, is and will remain a fighter. She is a champion for us and we are leaving no stone unturned to welcome her like a champion. We are treating her as a gold medalist. She used to compete in the 53 kg category, why did she compete in the 50 kg category. This a big question as to what was the reason she shifted to the 50 Kg category.”

Ahead of return to her home country, Vinesh Phogat penned an emotional note thanking all the people who contributed towards her goal and were a part of her journey over the past few years. This development came two days after the Court of Arbitration Sport (CAS) dismissed her plea for a ‘silver medal’ at Paris Olympics 2024.

After a triumphant victory in the semi-final 50 Kg women’s freestyle wrestling match, Vinesh Phogat made it to the finals of the Olympic games but was disqualified for breaching weight criteria by 100 grams.

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said, "What Vinesh has done for the country, very few people do it. She should get more respect and appreciation," reported ANI.

"The countrymen are giving her tremendous love, you can see how the country welcomed her," ANI quoted wrestler Bajrang Punia as saying.

Overjoyed family, friends, relatives and fans of Vinesh Phogat eagerly waited outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to greet the triumphant former wrestler.

In the video, they can be seen dancing and celebrating outside the airport to mark the 29-year old ace grappler's return.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM IST
