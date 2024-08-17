Vinesh Phogat breaks down upon arrival in Delhi from Paris, ’I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate’ | Watch

Vinesh Phogat was seen in tears as she arrived at Delhi airport on Saturday, August 17. She received historic welcome after her fantastic performance at Paris Olympics 2024.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published17 Aug 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was in tears on receiving the historic welcome in IGI airport, Delhi.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was in tears on receiving the historic welcome in IGI airport, Delhi.(PTI)

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat breaks down as she arrives at Delhi's IGI Airport from Paris after participating in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh Phogat was seen in tears as she arrived at Delhi airport on Saturday, August 17. She received a historic welcome after her fantastic performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. Several notable people, including Congress MP Deepender Hooda, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others, were at the airport to welcome the wrestler.

 

Earlier in the morning, Phogat's family, friends, relatives and fans eagerly waited outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to greet her.

Videos surfaced where they can be seen dancing and celebrating to mark the 29-year-old ace grappler's return.

 

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat arrives at Delhi airport, receives historic welcome

After her triumphant win in the semi-final 50 Kg women’s freestyle wrestling match, Vinesh Phogat made it to the finals of the Paris Olympic games but was disqualified for exceeding the weight criteria by 100 grams.

On August 7, she sought the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and petitioned to grant her a silver medal, but the CAS dismissed her application. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said it is “exploring further legal options” after dismissing the plea.

On August 16, Vinesh Phogat penned an emotional note on X expressing her journey and thanking everybody who has helped her so far.

 

Also Read | How Haryana is preparing for wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s grand welcome

Her letter starts with, “Olympic rings: As a small girl from a small village, I did not know what the Olympics were or what these rings meant. As a small girl, I dream of things like long hair, flaunting a mobile phone in my hand, and doing all these things that any young girl would normally dream of.”

 

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat pens emotional note after Paris Olympics squall

The letter further states, “But survival taught me a lot. Seeing my mother's hardships, never-give-up attitude, and fighting spirit is what makes me the way I am. She taught me to fight for what is rightfully mine. When I think about courage, I think about her, and it is this courage that helps me fight every fight without thinking about the outcome.”

She also thanked the people who have supported her so far, including Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Dr Wayne Patrick Lombard, Coach Woller Akos, Physio Ashwini Jeevan Patil, Tajinder Kaur, the Olympic Gold Quest team, and Gagan Narang.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 11:55 AM IST
HomeNewsVinesh Phogat breaks down upon arrival in Delhi from Paris, ’I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate’ | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue