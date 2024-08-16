Vinesh Phogat to return tomorrow without a ‘silver medal’ after heartbreak Olympic campaign as CAS dismisses plea

Vinesh Phogat will arrive at Delhi's IGI airport tomorrow morning, according to her teammate Bajrang Punia. This comes after CAS dismissed her plea for silver medal.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published16 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat will arrive at the airport at 10:00 am on 17 August, Bajrang Punia said.
Vinesh Phogat will arrive at the airport at 10:00 am on 17 August, Bajrang Punia said.(PTI)

India's ace grappler, Vinesh Phogat, is set to return home tomorrow, August 17, according to her teammate Bajrang Punia. After a heartbreaking campaign at Paris Olympics 2024, she will arrive at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 10:00 am on Saturday.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, Bajrang Punia stated, “Vinesh Phogat will arrive at the airport at 10:00 am on 17 August.”

 

The 29-year-old wrestler was disqualified from her final bout of 50 kg Freestyle Women Wrestling event for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams. Moreover, she was also denied a silver medal for which she approached the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on August 7.

Vinesh Phogat made a cryptic post on Independence Day after the CAS released a statement to confirm the dismissal of her application for an Olympic silver medal.

The verdict was originally scheduled for Tuesday night but was later deferred to August 16. However, the court issued the statement on Wednesday that said, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

After the wrestler's plea was dismissed, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said it is “exploring further legal options”.

A day after the verdict, Vinesh Phogat posted a picture on her Instagram handle where she can be seen lying down on a mat with her hands covering her eyes, suggesting emotional distress over the verdict.

The IOA released a statement following the verdict suggesting disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application. The statement reads, "In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Phogat and is exploring further legal options," reported ANI.

IOA said it will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times. The statement reads further, "We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our stakeholders, athletes, and the public."

First Published:16 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM IST
