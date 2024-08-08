Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Vinesh Phogat performed brilliantly and entered the finals of the Olympics; however, though she could not play in the final, she is a champion for all of us.

Vinesh Phogat, the ace Indian grappler, has announced retirement a day after her heartbreaking disqualification from the final round of the Women's Freestyle 50 kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Prominent dignitaries from political arena were quick to react to the news, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

On Wednesday, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the most sought-after multi-sport event after she was found overweight by 100 grams. According to the Olympic rules, Vinesh Phogat breached the weight limit and was hence disqualified.

Minutes after Vinesh Phogat announced her decision to quit wrestling, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the athlete would be welcomed and felicitated like an Olympic medallist.

In a post on X, the Haryana Chief Minister wrote, “Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the finals of the Olympics. Due to some reasons, she may not have been able to play the final of the Olympics but she is a champion for all of us."

He added, "Our government has decided that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like a medallist. All the respect, rewards and facilities that the Haryana government gives to the Olympic silver medalist will be gratefully given to Vinesh Phogat as well. We are proud of you, Vinesh! [sic]"

Shashi Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram and senior Congress leader, replied to Vinesh Phogat's post and said, "Is system se pak gayi hai ye ladki, ladte-ladte thak gayi hai ye ladki (This girl is caught in this system, this girl is tired of fighting...) SorryVinesh !"

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "...I would like to ask her to reconsider her decision."

The wrestler, who won a semi-final bout on Tuesday night by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0, announced her retirement on Thursday. The emotional message dedicated to her mother on social media platform X stated, "Ma kushti mere se jeet gayi, main har gayi, My courage is all broken [sic]."

The post further read, “Forgive me, your dream, my courage is all broken, I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness [sic]."