Vinod Kambli’s wife makes BIG revelation: Filed for divorce, later chose to stay — ‘Thought about leaving but…’

Vinod Kambli, the former Indian cricketer, is making headlines again, almost a month after he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. But this time, it is his wife who has shared some intriguing details. Andrea Hewitt, Vinod Kambli's wife, revealed that she contemplated divorce at one point in time but eventually chose to stay and support him.

Andrea Hewitt, a former model, provided an insight into the personal life of the legendary sportsperson following the recent severe health crisis. For the first time, Andrea Hewitt spoke up about her strained relationship with the veteran left-handed batter and how she overcame challenges. Vinod Kambli struggled with alcohol addiction, for which he underwent rehabilitation at least 14 times.

Discussing their turbulent relationship with Suryanshi Pandey on her podcast, Andrea Hewitt revealed that she had decided to leave Kambli and had even filed for divorce but took it back. The cricketer tied the knot with his second wife, Andrea Hewitt, in 2006 after a failed marriage with Noella Lewis. It was a private ceremony in a civil court.

Andrea Hewitt cited Kambli's health challenges that made her change her mind. Emphasising her commitment to supporting him during tough times, she said, “I once thought about it (separating). But I realised that he would be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, and he is obviously more than that.”

Sharing her struggles, Andrea Hewitt said, “I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me.”

The turning point in their 17-year marriage came in February 2023 when Andrea approached the police to file a complaint against Kambli, accusing him of domestic abuse. The former cricketer had reportedly tossed a cooking pan handle at her in intoxicated condition, which had caused Andrea a head injury.

